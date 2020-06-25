Beyonce Is Set To Receive The Humanitarian Award At 2020 BET Awards

As many fans know, this year’s #BETAwards will be virtual as we are still fighting through this pandemic. Sources just revealed that #Beyonce is set to receive a major honor at the BET awards this Sunday, June 28th at 8pm EST.

The superstar artist will be honored with the Humanitarian Award for her years of philanthropy work. Bey has created and supported so many initiatives over the years, we don’t know where to begin. What we do know if she is always eager to give back and help those in need. Recently, she released a new song Black Parade which helped support Black-owned businesses. “Black Parade benefits BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned small businesses in need” says #MrsCarter on Juneteenth as she announced the release of her song on her website.

She is also up for several other awards this weekend including the BET Her Award. Her song Brown Skin Girl with her daughter Blue Ivy received the nomination. Sources also reveal that #LilWayne will be paying tribute to #KobeBryant during the awards ceremony. Actor #WayneBrady will be paying tribute to #LittleRichard who passed away just recently in May. Be sure to tune into BET this Sunday to catch this experience!

Also On K97.5: