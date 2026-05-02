The Fumble: Joy Taylor Breaks Down Megan/Klay Drama & NBA Playoffs, Nebraska Basketball Lawsuit

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

We’re knee deep in the first round of NBA playoffs, but one of the biggest stories in sports right now is about Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion’s breakup.

She alleges that she ended the relationship because he cheated and got “cold feet” about being monogamous.

The Fumble cohosts Samaria Terry and Rodney Rikai unseriously break down the failed couple, and expectations after bringing someone into your world.

“Hey, just because you make catfish and spaghetti don’t make you a wife. Just because I bring you into my world and I give you experiences doesn’t mean that I’m going to stay committed to you forever,” Rodney says before saying the most glaring part of Meg’s statement was calling out his mood swings, knowing he had a rough year with the 26-56 Dallas Mavericks.

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He continues, “This statement alone lets me know that she is not somebody that you can trust with the intimate details of your vulnerability. Klay Thompson was on the Dallas Mavericks, and he had a rough year, probably mentally…And you use that, and you weaponize it, and you put it in your little breakup, you’re not a real one.”

Another, more serious situation has been going on in college sports when news broke that Nebraska assistant coach Chuck Love allegedly had sex with one of the girls on the team.

When the player told staff, she was reportedly removed from the team, so now she’s filed a lawsuit alleging that her civil rights were violated.

“First off, Chuck Love is a moron, and I cannot fathom a scenario in which somebody has worked hard to get to the point of being an assistant coach at a major Division I program and risks it all by sleeping with a player of his. You should have a mental barrier in your brain that lets you know some people are off-limits. Disgusting, stupid, deserves all the penalties and punishments. With that said, though, Ashley is a grown-up, and she made a decision, and whether or not she actually felt pressured, I do not know.

At the intersection of sex, relationship, and sports podcasts is Joy Taylor, so we had to bring her in to chat about the Meg and Klay mess, and she’s waiting for more details to leak.

If you are in a public relationship, you’re inviting a kind of extra energy that is no longer up to you in your relationship,” Taylor said. “I don’t like to be in public relationships cuz it is an extra thing to carry in your relationship, and if you go through a breakup, people want to know why. And if it happens to be salacious, you kind of have to tell them because you introduced it.”

We also got Taylor to break down some major NBA playoff narratives like the Detroit Pistons’ struggles and the OKC Thunder’s superiority.

The Fumble: Joy Taylor Breaks Down Megan/Klay Drama & NBA Playoffs, Nebraska Basketball Lawsuit was originally published on cassiuslife.com