Fans Upset About Virgil Abloh’s Cover Art For Pop Smoke’s Debut Album

The late rapper #PopSmoke set out to release an album before his tragic death this year. Now, the album cover released which was designed by Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director #VirgilAbloh and the people do NOT approve.

“The last conversation I had with Pop Smoke was about what we were gonna do in the future. This album cover was like one of the 5 things we talked about. He mentioned his story felt like the metaphor of a rose and thorns growing from concrete of his hood in Canarsie, Brooklyn” says Virgil in a statement.

A few hours after unveiling the cover art, Steven Victor, the head of Victor worldwide which was Pop Smoke’s label, shared that the team would be “making a change”. He also made a statement saying “As pop’s label and his family/friends, it is our obligations to bring his vision to life. He wanted Virgil to lead creative, we fulfilled his wishes however, unfortunately, he’s not here to give his final approval, his fans are. We are Victor Victor heard you loud and clear – changes will be made see you July 3rd, 2020”.

The album cover can’t be that bad, right? Well, social media users think otherwise. Comments like “This is lazy, Pop Smoke deserves better” , “Virgil put zero effort into that album cover. He literally used the first photo that comes up when you search Pop Smoke’s name” or “Virgil Abloh copying and pasting pop smoke’s face on Microsoft Paint for his album cover”. Click the link below to take a look at the album cover. Share you thoughts, leave a comment!

Pop Smoke’s Album Cover

