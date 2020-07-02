21 Savage Launches Free Financial Literacy Program For Teens Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Way to save the day, 21! News broke that rapper #21Savage will be launching a free online financial literacy program for the youth sheltered at home during this pandemic.

The initiative titled Bank Account At Home is in partnership with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. They will provide free wi-fi and tablets to underserved students in the city. 21 Savage says he wants to empower youth to manage their money. “I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life”.

The Bank Account program launched back in 2018 to teach financial literacy to teenage students across the entire nation. Now, he is partnering with mobile banking service providers like Chime and EverFi to deliver this free program through their technology platforms.

We love to see people using their platforms and resources to make a difference in our communities, especially during a time like this. Way to go 21 Savage, keep being a pillar for our youth.

