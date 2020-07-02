Jada Pinkett Smith To Address Alleged Affair with August Alsina on “Red Table Talk”

The news of Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly having an affair with August Alsina has broken the internet. To catch you up to speed, August Alsina recently sat down with Angela Yee in an interview gearing up for the release of his new album, and revealed that he and Jada had a romantic relationship. Peep the clip.

Will Smith and Jada later released statements denying that an affair took place, and today, Jada Pinkett Smith has responded on twitter, saying that she needs to take herself to the Red Table.

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

This promises to be one of their highest rating shows ever. We gotta ask, do you believe Jada or August?

