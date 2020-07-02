CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jada Pinkett Smith To Address Alleged Affair with August Alsina on “Red Table Talk”

Jada Pinkett Smith

Source: (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) / (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

The news of Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly having an affair with August Alsina has broken the internet. To catch you up to speed, August Alsina recently sat down with Angela Yee in an interview gearing up for the release of his new album, and revealed that he and Jada had a romantic relationship. Peep the clip.

Will Smith and Jada later released statements denying that an affair took place, and today, Jada Pinkett Smith has responded on twitter, saying that she needs to take herself to the Red Table.

This promises to be one of their highest rating shows ever. We gotta ask, do you believe Jada or August?

Jada Pinkett

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
Close