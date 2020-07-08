CLOSE
Mixed Couple In Raleigh Receive Threatening Letter From Anonymous Neighbor

A Wakefield Plantation couple in Raleigh was shocked to find a disturbing letter regarding race in their mailbox. The husband is Black and the wife is white.

Parts of the letter read:

“[P]lease remember that the rest of us live in an upscale neighborhood and have spent the extra money to stay out of mixed neighborhoods and/or the ghetto,” the letter states. “No one wants trouble or any circumstance arising which could turn our neighborhood into a ‘semi-ghetto.’”

“Keep matters inside your own house and do your best to keep this area upscale and free of that element,” the letter states. “Most of us would not hesitate to call the police if your kids or husband get unruly, so please be considerate of everyone else living amongst you.”

The couple responded to the letter by making copies and sending it to neighbors with their own comments attached.

“If you did not write this letter, we wanted you to be aware of what has happened in our neighborhood,” the family’s note states. “If you are the person that wrote this letter, we will not be intimidated by your cowardly act and ignorance. We are happy to have a discussion regarding love, respect and racism if your have the courage.”

 

 

