If we thought Donald Trump was unqualified, Lore’l says Kanye West shouldn’t even have the chance! Even though he tried to deny his MAGA best friend Donald Trump, that’s not enough to convince us that he’s president material. As a people, let’s agree that this is CAP and to not be distracted by the rapper’s attempt to be president.
Who’s Cappin’?! Why We Can’t Take Kanye West For President Serious! [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com