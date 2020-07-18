To accommodate a variety of needs, all families will have the option of attending our NCPS Virtual Academy. As much as possible, we will try to match students with certified teachers in the child’s school, as students will be enrolled in the home schools. However, this is contingent upon teacher certification and availability. K-12 families will be able to apply for the NCPS Virtual Academy July 16th-30th.

The NCPS Virtual Academy provides online coursework opportunities for students living inside the Nash County Public School District. The NCPS Virtual Academy affords us the opportunity to meet the educational needs of students from various backgrounds. We recognize not everyone is comfortable with sending their students back to a regular classroom setting in light of COVID-19, so we are offering any current student in the Nash County Public School System the option to be a part of the Virtual Academy. By applying for the NCPS Virtual Academy, you are agreeing to your student working in the Academy for a minimum of 1 semester.

If you have multiple children in your household that you would like to be a part of the Virtual Academy, you will need to fill out the form for each child separately.

Basic Expectations:

NCPS Virtual Academy track students will be expected to complete all assignments on time, take all state assessments, and that their work will be graded on the same structure that students in face to face courses are graded on.

NCPS Virtual Academy track will need to have access to a laptop computer and internet to be used for my online courses. Also, I understand that a user fee will be required for the use of a district-provided laptop.

Laptop User Fee: $20.00

NCPS Virtual Academy track students will be required to adhere to all district policies.

Link to application

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Nash County Public Schools Releases Info About Virtual School was originally published on foxync.com