Orange County School Board Decides School Will Start With Virtual Learning

Orange County has decided to start the school year with 100% virtual learning.
Superintendent Dr. Monique Felder said, “(I am) recommending that while we continue to work toward Plan B–and we will be ready for Plan B–given the state of COVID-19 in this county at this time, we pivot to Plan C, remote learning, and reassess the status of COVID-19 in the district in a few weeks, in order to determine at that time if we are in a position to shift to Plan B,” Felder said.
“In a district that closes for snow flurries, I just have a personal, difficult time justifying asking our staff to work during a deadly serious pandemic,” Orange County School Board Chair Hillary MacKenzie said.
The Internet Is In A Tizzy Over Offset Buying Kulture A Birkin Bag For Her Birthday
