Check Out The List Of Area Schools Starting With Online Learning

Two girls studying with laptop computer, close-up

Source: Medioimages/Photodisc / Getty

Multiple school systems in our area have decided to open with this fall with virtual learning. See the list below and click for additional details.

 

▪ Chapel Hill-Carrboro: Students will begin with nine weeks of online learning.

▪ Chatham County: Students will begin with four weeks of online learning.

▪ Durham CountyStudents will begin with nine weeks of online learning.

▪ Orange County: Students will begin with four weeks of online learning.

▪ Vance County: Students will being with nine weeks of online learning.

▪ Warren County: Students will use remote instruction for first quarter.

We will continue to update this list as more districts decide what they will do.

 

