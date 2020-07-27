Minority Mental Health Awareness Month Town Hall Virtual Event

MODERATOR: Melissa Wade – The Light Program Director and On-Air Personality

PANELISTS:

Ernestine Briggs-King, PhD – an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine

Michelle Laws, PhD, MA – Assistant Director for Consumer Policy and Community Stakeholder Engagement Division of Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services

Bernetta Thigpen – NC Department of Administration, Council for Women and Youth Involvement Southern Piedmont Region Director

Kiricka Yarbough Smith – NC Department of Administration, Council for Women and Youth Involvement North Carolina Human Trafficking Program Director

G Herbo – National Recording Artist who has been a poster child for Mental Health Awareness