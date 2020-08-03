Graphic Social Media Videos Claim To Show Georgia Prison Riot That Led To Lockdown

A riot broke out at a state prison in Georgia on Saturday night and it was apparently documented by inmates who not only filmed the violence but also posted the video footage to social media. The violence reported out of Ware State Prison was the latest instance of an uprising behind bars as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the nation’s correctional facilities hard.
Two inmates were injured in the prison riot and two corrections guards were stabbed, according to reports. However, it was not immediately clear what led to the violence at Ware State Prison, which is located near the town of Waycross about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta.
The prison was in lockdown on Sunday morning as officials tried to sort out exactly what happened. Details were scarce, but the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the riot subsided, if not ended, by early Sunday morning.
“The incident is under control and the facility is currently on lockdown,” the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a brief statement. “Two staff members received minor, non life-threatening injuries and there are no reported inmate injuries at this time.” It was not immediately clear how the inmates sustained their injuries, but there was at least one report that an inmate had been shot.
As the riot was taking place, videos purportedly being filmed live from inside Ware State Prison were posted to social media. One graphic video showed what appeared to the bloody body of an inmate lying on a bunk inside a cell with more blood on the ground.
“Y’all need to see all this,” a voice can be heard saying as the camera films the more than 7-minute video.
The video posted to a Facebook account for someone named Tru-Story Daprince was accompanied by a short written message: “Need help waycross GA bro been shot for 30 mins he loosing so much blood WARE STATE PRISON.”
Watch the graphic Facebook video below.
Another video, posted to Twitter, showed grainy footage of fires burning and what sounded like explosions can be heard in the background.
A separate video claimed to show a “possible guard in inmate custody.”
Yet another video, also posted to Twitter, included a passionate testimonial from an apparent inmate addressing families and lawyers to “get everybody out” of the prison. The same sounds of explosions can be heard in the background of that video, as well.
There were no corrections guards to be seen in any of the video footage posted to social media.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a Ware State Prison inmate was recently killed during “an altercation with another inmate two weeks ago.” In addition, multiple inmates recently told the Journal-Constitution that the coronavirus has become an increasingly big deal at Ware State Prison. “Two people incarcerated at the prison have died of the disease, while 22 inmates and 32 employees have tested positive,” the Journal-Constitution wrote, citing statistics from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
The reports were similar to those from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where, back in January, inmates were complaining of living in squalor amid deadly violence. That included video footage in the aftermath of rioting and prison violence purportedly showing inmates living in a condemned portion of the corrections facility replete with flooding, black mold and no beds for inmates. The recordings came amid wider scrutiny of the Mississippi Department of Corrections that at the time focused on at least five inmates having recently died and two escaping.
Reports of the coronavirus were in their infancy at the time but COVID-19 has since broken out at multiple Mississippi Department of Corrections facilities. That included Parchman, where an inmate reportedly died of coronavirus complications back in April — one month after a motion was filed in federal court asking a judge to order the Mississippi Department of Corrections to facilitate immediate testing for all inmates and employees at the prison.
SEE ALSO:
Top 10 Most Notorious Prisons In The U.S.
Tenant Charged With Brutally Killing Landlord Over Unpaid Rent As The U.S. Braces For Mass Evictions
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus
1. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer1 of 35
2. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayorSource:Getty 2 of 35
3. Herman Cain, former presidential candidateSource:Getty 3 of 35
4. Manu DibangoSource:Getty 4 of 35
5. Dennis Dickson5 of 35
6. Kevin DurantSource:Getty 6 of 35
7. Larry Edgeworth7 of 35
8. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 8 of 35
9. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba9 of 35
10. Patrick Ewing, basketball legendSource:Getty 10 of 35
11. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dadSource:Getty 11 of 35
12. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainerSource:Getty 12 of 35
13. Rudy Gobert13 of 35
14. Lee Green14 of 35
15. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist15 of 35
16. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub16 of 35
17. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ17 of 35
18. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 18 of 35
19. DL Hughley, comedian19 of 35
20. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer, 9220 of 35
21. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler21 of 35
22. Brad "Scarface" JordanSource:Getty 22 of 35
23. DeAndre Jordan, NBA starSource:Getty 23 of 35
24. James Mahoney, pulmonologist24 of 35
25. Ellis Marsalis Jr.Source:Getty 25 of 35
26. DeRay McKessonSource:Getty 26 of 35
27. Von MillerSource:Getty 27 of 35
28. Donovan Mitchell28 of 35
29. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn29 of 35
30. Wallace RoneySource:Getty 30 of 35
31. Troy Sneed, gospel singerSource:Getty 31 of 35
32. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.32 of 35
33. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes33 of 35
34. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.34 of 35
Graphic Social Media Videos Claim To Show Georgia Prison Riot That Led To Lockdown was originally published on newsone.com