Trending Topics: Explosion Happens In Baltimore & Waiting On Joe Biden’s VP [WATCH]

We’re sending love to Charm City. A gas explosion in Baltimore, Maryland has left a man and a woman dead and 7 others injured. Sources say that it was a natural gas explosion and the cause is unknown.
As the 2020 presidential election gets closer, we’re still waiting for Joe Biden is announced is vice president running mate. The announcement could be made any day now. Kamala Harris and Susan Rice are the top contenders, but the final decision is still on stand-by.
President Donald Trump Made An Absolute Fool Of Himself In Axios Interview
