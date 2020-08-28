Different times call for different measures. And COVID-19 has led to A LOT of different measures.
The latest change is coming from fast food chain KFC. The chicken chain is changing up their “Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan during the pandemic. According to the company, the 64-year old slogan isn’t gone forever. The company says it will return when the time is right.
KFC Is No Longer ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ (For Now) was originally published on foxync.com