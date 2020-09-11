Angie’s Motivation: It’s More Important To Have A Quiet Mind Than Positive One [VIDEO]

Angie Ange uses the quote from Deepak Chopra, “It’s more important to have a quiet mind than a positive mind.”

A still mind is very important when it comes to receiving messages/guidance from the universe and your higher power. Sometimes our minds can be too busy and too full of thoughts that we get out of alignment altogether. Take some time for yourself this weekend if you can to completely still your mind and cast out all thoughts to just be present. What you need will come to you!

