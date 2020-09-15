Who’s Cappin?! Andrew Gillum [VIDEO]

Lore’l is all about living your truth, but she had to call CAP when you drag your family into your drama with you. That is why this morning she had to give Andrew Gillum Who’s Cappin!

With his wife by his side, he explained what happened back in March, and that he identifies as bi-sexual. “I don’t identify as gay,” he also told Hall.

Gillum’s wife, R. Jai Gillum, also joined her husband on the talk show and spoke openly when Hall asked her about Gillum’s sexuality.

“So many people just don’t understand bisexuality. Bisexuality is just something different. I just believe that love and sexuality exist on a spectrum,” R. Jai told Hall. “All I care about is what’s between us and what agreement we make.”

If you forget (2020 will do this to us), back on March 13 Gillum was found inebriated and unresponsive in a compromising position with two other men in a Miami Beach hotel room where a police report indicated there was suspected drug use. A series of graphic photos purportedly of Gillum from inside the hotel room showed drugs and his naked body. Gillum quickly released a brief public statement apologizing and saying he had too much to drink before he voluntarily entered rehab days later.

