Nicki Minaj fans all celebrated after she finally made her public announcement of being pregnant with her first child. Even though Nicki Minaj only announced her pregnancy on July 20, a comment by her mom has put fans on high alert that the baby might have already arrived.
To wrap up Headkrack’s Hip-Hop Spot, we fill you in on the latest artist to cash in on the video game space. Fortnite will hold its next in-game concert on Saturday, September 19th, with Anderson .Paak set to perform, Epic Games announced. He is the latest artists who’ve performed in Fortnite, including Travis Scott and Marshmello.
Hip-Hop Spot: YFN Lucci Accidentally Fires Gun On Video Set & Nicki Minaj Fans Think She Had Her Baby [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com