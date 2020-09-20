Cardi B Explains Why She’s Divorcing Offset: “Sometimes You’re Just Tired Of The Arguments”

Cardi B is breaking her silence.

The Bronx rap superstar took to Instagram Live on Friday (September 18) to explain to fans why she announced she was getting a divorce from Offset.

“I’ve seen all the love and prayers that you guys have been sending me, however, I don’t really need it,” Cardi told her fans. “I’m OK. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear.”

She added despite reports of Offset’s rumored infidelity, it wasn’t the reason for the filing either.

“Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f*cked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of sh*t,” Cardi said. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullsh*t.”

She added, “I just got tired of f*cking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”

Cardi announced on Tuesday (September 15) that she was ending her marriage to the Migos rapper after three years. Initially, it was a contested divorce filing but Cardi has since made it clear she would amend it.

