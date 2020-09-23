Irv Gotti Think Jay-Z’s Beef With Tupac Stemmed From “Brooklyn’s Finest” [Video]

The podcast game continues to unveil some unknown gems regarding some of the biggest moments in Hip-Hop history. This time we get further context on why two Rap titans were at odds.

As spotted on HipHopDX Fat Joe recently linked with his long-time friend and collaborator Irv Gotti. While the two discussed a myriad of topics a certain talk track caught many fans by surprise While talking through his work with Jay-Z the Queens native he admitted that he was originally against the idea of Jigga collaborating with The Notorious B.I.G. on the iconic “Brooklyn’s Finest”.

“Me knowing Jay how I know Jay, now I’ll go back to ‘Brooklyn’s Finest,’” he said. “I was dead set against it. I was telling Jay, ‘Don’t do it, don’t do it’ and he was like, ‘Why?’ I was like, ‘Big, he’s too strong. Before we take over the world, we got to take over the West Coast.” He would go on to add further detail on his stance. “Before we take over the West Coast, we got to take over the East Coast. Before we take over the East Coast, we got to take over New York. Before we take over New York, you got to take over Brooklyn and he owns all that.’ And I was like, ‘This n-gga’s not a wack n-gga.’ I was in fear like, ‘Yo, you may came off like his little man, you understand?’”

The Murder Inc. Records CEO then shared his thoughts why Shakur went at him by reciting some of Biggie’s bars. “‘If Fay had twins/She’d probably have two Pacs,’ get it? and Jay’s on the record with him so now he’s like, ‘F*** you, ain’t no n-gga like me, f*** JAY-Z’ and he starts bombing on Jay.”

You can watch the exchange below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

