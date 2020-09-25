Mural Celebrating Chadwick Boseman At Downtown Disney

Thursday, artist Nikkolas Smith completes the mural for Chadwick Boseman in the Downtown District Of Disney.
The mural is of Chadwick Boseman and a young fan in a Black Panther mask both giving the Wakanda Forever salute, during his visit to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in 2018. While Boseman himself was battling his fight with colon cancer.
Social Media Is An Emotional Wreck As Lupita Nyong’o Remembers ‘Beloved’ Chadwick Bozeman In Moving Eulogy
Lupita’s post about Chadwick pic.twitter.com/YXRDJFzXd7— Meeksie💕 (@nyctophil3) September 8, 2020
Lupita's post about Chadwick....um I'm trying not to cry again. Her words were so beautiful I- pic.twitter.com/PntNgJAC64— asha 🫐💜 (@rosegoldreader) September 8, 2020
I thought I was doin okay with the passing of Chadwick..... but then I saw Lupita’s post about him...... and then I read the “take your time but don’t waste your time“ quote from Chadwick’s wife........😩🥺 pic.twitter.com/91TMU5uQQg— Will👁🅰️Ⓜ️ (@atb__william) September 8, 2020
Lupita's emotional tribute to @chadwickboseman is beautiful!! RIP King! pic.twitter.com/4eTe3r4fXs— Defundthepolice (@OpinionatedQue2) September 8, 2020
Oh Lupita ...here we go again. pic.twitter.com/ExpQytSk52— #EndSARS #EndSWAT (@__Jaiye__) September 8, 2020
me reading lupita’s tribute to chadwick crying but also smiling pic.twitter.com/yrZnfzXu0Z— jess sullivan👑 (@jesscherryyy) September 8, 2020
Lupita’s tribute to Chadwick 🥺😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xAiv7ZFXrQ— Pigeon 🏋🏾♀️ (@ivieyyyyy) September 8, 2020
Lupita’s post honoring Chadwick... pic.twitter.com/TlLENvRDXd— Lela (@LiterallyLela) September 8, 2020
Lupita's post is gonna make me tear pic.twitter.com/aeQbnyWGXk— Your Grace ✨ (@Sancityx) September 8, 2020
Lupita’s tribute to Chadwick: pic.twitter.com/0e9tCVmzC7— Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) September 8, 2020
Lupita got me like pic.twitter.com/mF8YiUVGlK— A. SoFresh (@SoAprilFresh) September 8, 2020
This charming moment makes for a great photo op for Disney goers. The mural is located where the castle photo op was in the ESPN zone of the park.
Mural Celebrating Chadwick Boseman At Downtown Disney was originally published on foxync.com