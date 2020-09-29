Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed Black Voters As “Deterrence”

President Donald Trump, fresh from selling a so-called “Platinum Plan” for Black America to drum up votes, might need to address a claim made by a United Kingdom news outlet. According to the report, Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign database listed millions of Black voters as “deterrence” in the file.
The UK’s Channel 4 has much more:
In 16 key battleground states, millions of Americans were separated by an algorithm into one of eight categories, also described as ‘audiences’, so they could then be targeted with tailored ads on Facebook and other platforms.
One of the categories was named ‘Deterrence’, which was later described publicly by Trump’s chief data scientist as containing people that the campaign “hope don’t show up to vote”.
Analysis by Channel 4 News shows Black Americans – historically a community targeted with voter suppression tactics – were disproportionately marked ‘Deterrence’ by the 2016 campaign.
In total, 3.5 million Black Americans were marked ‘Deterrence’.
If we’re to understand Channel 4’s reporting, the “deterrence” category was comprised of more than just Black voters and was used to group together a number of people the campaign felt weren’t civically engaged or wanted them to be just outside the process.
As Channel 4 also notes, the digital campaign, titled “Project Alamo” was based in San Antonio, Texas, and was staffed by members of Cambridge Analytica, a British company no longer in existence.
President Trump, who has publicly decried recent reports regarding his tax returns, has not commented on Channel 4’s claims.
1.
1 of 10
Of John Lewis, he said couldn’t say “one way or another” if the Civil Rights icon was impressive. He was given several opportunities to say something nice about Lewis and couldn’t.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 4, 2020
But a suspected child sex trafficker, he wishes well.
And millions will vote for this again. https://t.co/vyhItCQsGr
2.
2 of 10
Trump doesn't care about the 159,000 Americans who have died from coronavirus.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 4, 2020
He doesn't care about the millions who have lost their jobs.
He doesn't care about the US soldiers that Putin targeted with bounties.
He doesn't care about Black Americans.
He cares about himself. https://t.co/B847wgfTiT
3.
3 of 10
Let's make the implicit explicit: "It is what it is" for Trump because it is BLACK people who are dying more than other races. It is because it is BLACK people from the SOUTH and MIDWEST. I know we understand Trump to be racist, but this was part of that, too.— Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) August 4, 2020
4.
4 of 10
President Trump's comments about the late Rep. John Lewis during @jonathanvswan interview shows how broken and small he is. @Morning_Joe— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 4, 2020
5.
5 of 10
I see Black Americans is trending.— 👑 Black Professor 👑 (@WonderKing82) August 4, 2020
I click on Black Americans to see why it's trending.
I see why Black Americans is trending.
Trump claims he has 'done more for Black Americans' than John Lewis 🤣
I'm not even going to entertain bullshit.
He use racism as a political gun.
6.
6 of 10
Trump saying “Nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have” in reference to John Lewis and then saying he should have come to his inauguration is peak angry slaveowner mentality.— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 4, 2020
7.
7 of 10
Does Trump count the Central Park 5 op-ed as something he did for black folks? #MorningJoe— UltramanBG (@UltramanBG) August 4, 2020
8.
8 of 10
Me, on a newsroom call.— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 4, 2020
White editor: "Oh my god, can you believe Trump said that?"
Me: "Yes."
White reporter: "The president has gone too far this time."
Me: "Too far for you."
White columnist: "Why aren't you shocked by this."
Me: "I'm Black. Why are YOU still though?"
9.
9 of 10
I gotta say...I don’t really care how #Trump feels about #JohnLewis. That’s all.— @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) August 4, 2020
10.
10 of 10
#Trump wouldn’t acknowledge #JohnLewis’s accomplishments, but wishes a sex trafficker well! #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) August 4, 2020
