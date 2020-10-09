YG “Jealous,” Bow Wow “Met On Collins” & More

Back before Donald Trump shocked the world and became the 45th President of The United States with the help of Russia, YG and Nipsey Hussle (R.I.P) took some not so subtle shots at the future Racist-In-Chief with “F*ck Donald Trump” and now 4 years later, YG is once again letting Trump know that he ain’t it, chief.

Once again taking aim at the orange mango clown in his visuals to “Jealous,” YG has a fake Donald Trump turn up to his track while throwing up the B’s and getting lap dances from some thick young women in the Oval Office. Are Bloods and White Supremacists ever going to settle who has the absolute right to throw up the “b”’s with their hands? Not trying to start nothing, just sayin.’

Bow Wow meanwhile is looking to get back into the swing of this music thing and in his clip to “Met On Collins” takes to the waters with a gang of big booty young women and seems to turn a yacht into a swingers club.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y featuring Larry June, Butla Jones featuring Boosie Badazz, and more.

YG – “JEALOUS”

CURREN$Y FT. LARRY JUNE – “VINTAGE HAZE”

BOW WOW – “MET ON COLLINS”

BUTLA JONES FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “STEPPA MUSIC”

RUCCI FT. SHORDIE SHORDIE – “ME & MY DRUGZ, PT. 2”

JITT JIZZLE & YOUNG ROLIE – “STEPPIN”

SPICE 1 – “SAY IT WICHA CHEST”

NEF PHARAOH FT. BAD SAD 1900 & AZCHIKE – “GIMMIE CASH”

HEADIE ONE FT. YOUNG T & BUGSEY – “PRINCESS CUTS”

