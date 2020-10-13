Blac Youngsta Arrested In Dallas On Firearm Charge

Blac Youngsta got pinched in Dallas on a firearm charge. Reportedly, the Memphis rapper got pulled over riding dirty on Sunday (Oct. 11).

According to TMZ, BY got pulled over when the authorities spotted him making an illegal turn. Although cops say he wasn’t driving the car, he was riding shotgun (no pun), and cops spotted a handgun between his legs.

Youngsta was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s already free after posting a cash bond.

The Heavy Cap rapper’s lawyer game better be top-notch considering he was arrested about a year ago in Houston for carrying illegal ammo. The details of that arrest include Blac Youngsta being a passenger in the car when he caught with armor-piercing rounds in his possession.

Bruh…

We’re also going to guess Blac Youngsta will be scrubbing his socials of video that shows him in possession of heavy weaponry like the one below.

