Wake County to Launch New COVID-19 Testing Sites in Raleigh this Weekend

Residents near downtown or southeast Raleigh will soon have an easy way to get tested for COVID-19. Wake County is partnering with Raleigh Gethsemane Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Davie Street Presbyterian Church to provide free drive-thru testing this weekend.

“We want to make testing easily available in the communities where access may be limited – such as southeast Raleigh or near downtown,” said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. “Partnering with these churches will allow people who need a COVID-19 test to get one conveniently and safely.”

The new drive-thru testing sites will run from Saturday, Nov. 7 – Sunday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online in half-hour intervals from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The service is free, but people must sign up at wakegov.com/testing to secure their spot.

Raleigh Gethsemane is located at 2525 Sanderford Road in southeast Raleigh. Davie Street Presbyterian is located at 300 E. Davie St. near downtown Raleigh.

In addition to testing, Raleigh Gethsemane will be handing out 100 emergency food boxes (50 on Saturday and 50 on Sunday). They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to those receiving a test.

Tests are reserved for those who:

Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell;

Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19;

Are healthcare workers or first responders;

Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters;

Are 65 years old or older;

Have underlying health conditions;

Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population;

Have attended a mass gathering or protest; or

Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult.

Candidates who fit the criteria for drive-thru testing should visit our website to schedule an appointment. By selecting a specific 30-minute window of time for testing, residents will avoid long lines and help the process flow smoothly for everyone.

For more information about testing – as well as an interactive map of testing sites run by our community partners – visit wakegov.com/testing.

Staying Updated

Wake County has made it easy for you to stay updated on the latest information about COVID-19.

You can visit our multilingual COVID-19 webpage, which has a set of frequently asked questions to educate residents, a list of COVID-19-related closures and service changes, as well as contact information for people to use to ask specific questions.

The county is also sharing important information on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

