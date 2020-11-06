CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Raleigh Looking To Provide 500 Coats For Kids

Black History Month Giphy
Mother and daughter sledding on snowy hill outdoors

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

Coats Cause We Care provides new or gently used/clean coats for children in the Raleigh area. Our goal is to provide 500 coats to children in need!

How do I get involved?

Volunteer as a Coat Captain

Gather new or gently used/clean coats on hangers from your friends, neighbors, your place of work and or your closet. Please take these coats to a designated drop-off location.

Drop off Locations

The coat giveaway event is November 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sgt. Courtney T. Johnson Community Center. For more information, please contact Grady Bussey at Grady.Bussey@raleighnc.gov.

 

W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Dior, and Dom Perignon

5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross' Transcendent Style Gave Us Life

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross' Transcendent Style Gave Us Life

Continue reading 5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross’ Transcendent Style Gave Us Life

5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross' Transcendent Style Gave Us Life

[caption id="attachment_3062627" align="aligncenter" width="682"] Source: Donato Sardella / Getty[/caption] No one bleeds fashion the way Tracee Ellis Ross does. While acting is her craft, style is just who she is. I mean, how many of us can recycle key pieces from Diana Ross’ closet? When you have that advantage, you’re automatically a fashion icon by default. Tracee isn’t only known for her sense of style. She serves as hair goals for almost every woman I know. Her big, bountiful curls have become a signature look for her, much like her momma. What I admire most about Tracee is that I don’t remember a time in recent years that she has straightened her hair. It’s almost like she’s made it her duty to make her curls a huge part of her look. The last couple of years have been very productive for Tracee. She launched Pattern, a new haircare line for all the natural textures out there. She is filming both Blackish and her spinoff show Mixedish.  She’s hosting award shows, inspiring women on panels, and slaying our lives to smithereens when it comes to the fashion game.  Ross will also be given her fashion flowers and award "The Fashion Icon of 2020" honors at the upcoming E! People’s Choice Awards. As we enter her 48th year of life, we’re reminiscing over five times Tracee Ellis Ross gave us life.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Raleigh Looking To Provide 500 Coats For Kids  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Close