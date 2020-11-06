Raleigh Looking To Provide 500 Coats For Kids

Coats Cause We Care provides new or gently used/clean coats for children in the Raleigh area. Our goal is to provide 500 coats to children in need!

How do I get involved?

Volunteer as a Coat Captain

Gather new or gently used/clean coats on hangers from your friends, neighbors, your place of work and or your closet. Please take these coats to a designated drop-off location.

Drop off Locations

The coat giveaway event is November 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sgt. Courtney T. Johnson Community Center. For more information, please contact Grady Bussey at Grady.Bussey@raleighnc.gov.

