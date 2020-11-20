Why Is Gary Owen Trending?

During the Jeezy and Gucci Versuz, comedian/ actor Gary Owen commented, “I want some Hennessy & a black & mild for some reason watching this.”

A fan of Versuz took a screenshot and tweeted, “This feels racist.”

The community spoke out in huge disagreement and Gary Owen is still invited to the cookout.

This why my tl need an age limit cuz only children could think Gary is racist — ✨J.T.✨ (@Hollywood_JT_) November 20, 2020

Smh just say you don’t know Gary Owen and go. Don’t embarrass us like this https://t.co/AfMQyYg2kV — Smitty WerbenjagermanJensen (@_UncleRufus_) November 20, 2020

Some decided to educate the community on a few reasons why Gary is always apart of the team, saying “All that “Cancel Gary Owen!” sh*t can cease.”

For the young folks that need a little education to why Gary Owen is certified! This is just one of the reasons https://t.co/LTx50PBuwr — drteeth (@callingdrteeth) November 20, 2020

All that " Cancel Gary Owen! " shit can cease. He's been apart of the culture for decades. pic.twitter.com/hMgOaylwK4 — 🤓ϟ 9¾ (@CARMELDIMPLEZZ) November 20, 2020

“Y’all mad at Gary Owen for saying he want some Hennessy and a black n mild? Dat mane raising 2 black kids and got a black wife. Our community accepted him a long ass time ago”, a fan tweeted.

Y’all mad at Gary Owen for saying he want some Hennessy and a black n mild? Dat mane raising 2 black kids and got a black wife. Our community accepted him a long ass time ago — Roscoe Jenkins #BLM (@DangJay1) November 20, 2020

Seems like this is a battle of the younger and older generations. Most grew up watching Gary Owen talk about being married to his black wife in his stand-up comedy on BET Comic View.

Gary Owen more kinfolk than a lot of skinfolk if we tellin the truth pic.twitter.com/w2yNmpADJ7 — Drew Comments (@sjs856) November 20, 2020

