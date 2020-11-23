CLOSE
Steve King’s Racist ‘Slave’ Attack On Kamala Harris Renews False Birther Conspiracy Theory

The Republican congressman disingenuously suggested his racist birther tweet was about reparations for slavery.

As it became resoundingly apparent that Donald Trump‘s desperate attempt to overturn the election’s results will not work, one of his loyal minions in congress decided to renew a baseless and racist birther conspiracy theory about the Vice President-elect.

The overtly racist social media posts from Iowa Rep. Steve King this weekend about Kamala Harris and “slaves” not only lent further credence to suspicions he’s a white supremacist but they also brought attention to the Republican’s glaring ignorance about some basic facts about world history.

“I’m reading that @KamalaHarris made history as first woman, first black woman, first Asian woman, etc = a boatload of intersectionality points,” King tweeted Sunday. “But Kamala, are you descended from slaves or slave owners?”

The backlash was swift, with Twitter users astutely pointing out that King’s tweet ignored the horrific transatlantic slave trade in Jamaica, where Harris’ father was born.

King subsequently tweeted that his first original post was in the context of the topic of reparations, which he falsely suggested Harris had no interest in.

Harris’ mother was born in India. She met her future husband in the 1960s while they were both graduate students at the University of California, Berkeley before Harris was born in Oakland.

For anybody even remotely aware of King and his rich history of racism, his Twitter activity this past weekend was nothing more than a misguided attempt at discrediting the election and questioning the heritage of the first Black and south Indian vice president in United States history.

To be sure, “The slave trade is said to have drawn between ten and twenty million Africans from their homeland, with approximately six hundred thousand coming to Jamaica (one of the largest importer of slaves at the time) between 1533 and 1807,” according to the National Library of Jamaica.

Donald Harris, the father of the vice president-elect, confirmed in an essay he wrote for Jamaica Global Online that his family was enslaved.

“My roots go back, within my lifetime, to my paternal grandmother Miss Chrishy (née Christiana Brown, descendant of Hamilton Brown who is on record as plantation and slave owner and founder of Brown’s Town),” he wrote.

Even as Black world history is not taught in the U.S. at the level some might like, the transatlantic slave trade in the Caribbean is widely acknowledged; just not by King and his fellow racist Republicans who refuse to accept a Black woman being a literal heartbeat away from the presidency.

Harris has been the victim of racist birther attacks for years now and King’s tweet was simply a throwback to those false and hurtful claims. Photos of Harris with lying captions claiming her “family came to Jamaica from India to exploit the black African slaves we bought like cattle” began back in 2017 and persisted through Election Day, the Associated Press reported.

Newsweek came under fire in August for publishing a racist birther op-ed questioning Harris’ eligibility for the election.

There were also the debunked social media claims that Harris as a presidential candidate planned to increase taxes on homes in order to pay for reparations were removed from Facebook. Fact-checking website Politifact confirmed that was a lie.

The notion that she was not interested in exploring reparations for slavery was completely false.

“This stuff needs to be studied,” Harris said in Iowa last year. “Because America needs a history lesson, to be honest about it, and we need to study it in a way that we are having a very comprehensive and fact-based conversation about policies and the connection between those policies and harm if we’re going to have a productive conversation. It can’t just be, ‘Hey … write some checks.’”

On top of that, President-elect Joe Biden’s “Lift Every Voice” plan for Black America said his administration will explore reparations for slavery “on day one.”

King, for his part, is likely just taking out is racist frustrations on Harris while realizing his relevance on Capitol Hill is quickly coming to an end. He lost his primary election back in June and will be gone from Congress come January.

He has a history of making racist comments. At the start of this year, King defended white nationalism in another instance of his display of ignorance about history.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?” he asked the New York Times in an interview published on Jan. 10.

This is America.

UPDATED: 8:10 a.m. ET, Nov. 23 -- Joe Biden is poised this week to nominate the first Black person to be in his presidential cabinet, according to reports. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who served as ambassador to Liberia and as director-general of the Foreign Service, as well as assistant secretary for African affairs, was expected to be nominated to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations. https://twitter.com/flywithkamala/status/1330721568641708032?s=20 However, Politico reported that "it was not immediately clear if Biden intends to put the position in his Cabinet" since doing so could make her confirmation harder with a Republican-majority Senate. The President-Elect has vowed to assemble a group of executive leaders for the government's federal departments that “looks like America,” an ambiguous pledge that, between the lines, carries the connotation of appointing people who reflect the evolving racial makeup of the United States' ever-browning population. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. However, Black folks make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, a statistic that suggests Biden could keep his word by appointing only two Black people, which is just about 13 percent of the 15 cabinet positions. With Thomas-Greenfield, he would be halfway to meeting that quota. With that said, there are still a good number of Black people reportedly under consideration to serve in Biden's cabinet. Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond officially joined the Biden administration last week after it was announced he would serve as a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, which is not a cabinet position. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1328468744667099138?s=20 As it stands now, Donald Trump has had just one single Black person on his cabinet fr his entire first term. But Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has left plenty to be desired in that position, to put it mildly, possibly placing pressure on Biden to not just replace him with a competent HUD secretary but also one who is Black. In fact, considering Trump has been openly racist against Black people while camouflaging that truth by nominally championing criminal justice reform and touting low Black unemployment numbers he inherited from President Barack Obama, Biden could potentially feel the pressure to name more than just two Black people to lead multiple cabinet positions after Black voters came out in historic numbers to help secure his election win. Biden's win has already made sure the country will have its first Black vice president, a post that has never been held by a woman until Kamala Harris is sworn-in to the post in January. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Now, as the Trump administration all but disintegrates into irrelevance during Trump's lame-duck period of his presidency, people are looking to the future to see who will be Biden's most trusted advisers and lead the 15 cabinet departments past the ruins in which they've effectively been left. Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. Most recently, the Associated Press reported that Biden's transition team is stacked with Black policy leaders. And while ongoing nationwide protests against racism and police violence are demanding racial equality, there may not be any bigger stage for that to happen than the one on which Biden announces who he's decided to nominate to serve in his cabinet. As such, scroll down and keep reading to find the names of Black people who are not only rumored as being under consideration but also the roles for which they're reportedly being considered. At the end of the day, one thing is abundantly clear that cannot be said about the outgoing administration: They're all fully competent.

