Rick Ross Teams Up With Tommy Duncan To Launch Healthcare App, Jetdoc National

Rick Ross is spreading the health after the announcement of his latest venture.

According to an exclusive release, the Grammy-nominated rapper and entrepreneur has teamed up with the fastest-growing telehealth company, Jetdoc National, to provide affordable access to healthcare to those in need. Founded by healthcare veteran and entrepreneur, Tommy Duncan, Jetdoc provides affordable virtual healthcare with instant access to telehealth sessions with board-certified doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. Priced at just $20 for a one-time virtual urgent care visit or a $10 unlimited monthly membership, Jetdoc fits into every budget—giving millions affordable and convenient access to healthcare.

“As an active artist and businessman, I often don’t have time to see a doctor. I’d make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle,” Rick Ross said in a statement. “Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor’s office. To me, it’s really the future of healthcare. I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands.”

During an interview with Good Morning America, Rozay opened up about his battle with health issues, which led to his jaw-dropping weight loss.

“I feel better than I have in a decade and I think this should be everyone’s goal,” Ross said. “[My struggle] is why I am doing what I am doing right now, [by] partnering up with Jetdoc–it’s all about health.”

The landmark partnership is definitely setting the new standard for the virtual doctor visit—one that provides simple, reliable, and private care at the speed and ease the modern world demands. Jetdoc works to not only alleviate patients’ financial burdens but also improve access to both preventative and urgent care, according to Tommy Duncan, Founder, and CEO of Jetdoc, Inc.

“Healthcare isn’t just a passion for me, it’s a must,” Tommy Duncan said in a statement. “I had a stroke when I was 30 and despite working in the industry, I still had difficulty in getting proper care. So with Jetdoc, we created a tool that empowers everyone to take control and affordably manage their own healthcare. Adding Rick Ross to the team made perfect sense because he immediately understood our mission and he embodies the spirit of both ownership in both health and business.”

Jetdoc could not have launched at a more critical time after more than twelve million Americans have reportedly lost their health insurance due to job losses related to COVID-19; with impacts affecting communities o. The impact has been greatest on Americans that are people of color, who statistically face steeper barriers to gaining access to affordable and reliable healthcare.

The Jetdoc app is now in beta and servicing patients in Florida with additional states to launch at the beginning of 2021, to sign up or check availability in your state, click here.

Rick Ross Teams Up With Tommy Duncan To Launch Healthcare App, Jetdoc National was originally published on hiphopwired.com

