Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Heads to Starz Next Month

Source: Lionsgate Pictures / Lionsgate Pictures

Missed Michael in theaters? You won’t have to wait much longer to watch it from home.

The blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, will officially begin streaming on Starz starting Monday, Aug. 10. The film will also premiere on the Starz cable channel at 7 p.m. ET/PT the same day and be available on-demand through the network.

A Record-Breaking Box Office Run

Since hitting theaters on April 24, Michael has become one of the biggest movies of 2026. The film recently surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, making history as the highest-grossing biopic of all time. It also became the first Lionsgate film to reach the billion-dollar milestone.

Who Stars in the Film?

The highly anticipated biopic stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s real-life nephew, in his feature film debut as the King of Pop. His performance has been widely praised by audiences since the film’s release.

The cast also includes:

Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson

as young Michael Jackson Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson

as Joe Jackson Nia Long as Katherine Jackson

as Katherine Jackson Miles Teller as longtime attorney John Branca

The film was directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for films including Training Day, The Equalizer, and Emancipation.

Bringing the King of Pop’s Story to Life

Michael follows Jackson’s journey from his early days performing with the Jackson 5 to his rise as one of the biggest entertainers in music history. The film features recreations of many of his iconic performances while exploring the career that made him the “King of Pop.”

Read more here.

Author: TeAsia ‘RoyalTea’ Royster (Saunders)