Wake Schools Offering Meals During Holiday Break – Sign Up Now

Child Nutrition Services Employees are being provided with a well deserved winter break. Therefore Daily Curbside and Bus Deliveries will not be operational from Tuesday, December 22nd to January 1st.

However, we are dedicated to providing nutritious meals to children during the Winter Break. Child Nutrition Services will be offering FREE meal bundles that will be distributed Monday, December 21st from 10:45 – 12:45 at select distribution sites. (See site selections below)

The Winter Break Meal Bundle will include 8 Breakfasts and 8 Lunches. 1 Meal bundle per child. You do not have to be a WCPSS student to receive meals, only 18 years of age or younger to qualify. The meals will be provided AT NO COST.

When ordering, please remember that you must have sufficient cooler/freezer space to store the complete bundle for each child; 8 days (breakfast & lunch).

Complete the Winter Break Meal Bundle Form by Friday, December 4th.

*Masks and 6 foot Social Distancing will be adhered to during the distribution of Winter Break Meal Bundles.*

Complete the form here

