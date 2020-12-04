On The Morning Hustle, we interviewed two boxers who are facing one of the most talked-about matches. Danny Garcia is trying to make a career comeback when he faces Errol Spence Jr. this Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs), a former two-division champion, is very much expecting to see the best of Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) when the two face off inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Fox PPV, 9 p.m. ET).

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Garcia is planning to return to the ranks of world champions for the first time since 2017 and he’s facing Spence who’s returning after a horrible accident that left him hospitalized. Besides the upcoming fight, we Errol Spence discusses what it means to step in the ring a year after a near fatal car accident & Danny Garcia reveals a hilarious story about thinking he was being pranked, but it was actually Will Smith on the line.

The steaks are high for the boxers and they discuss what this match means for them. Make sure you catch the fight this Saturday on Fox PPV at 9 p.m. ET!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Danny Garcia & Errol Spence Jr. Talk Upcoming Fight And What It Takes To Win [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On K97.5: