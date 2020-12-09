Meek Mill ft. Vory “Middle Of It,” King Von “Wayne’s Story” & More

For a minute there Meek Mill was the darling of Hip-Hop. Having been unjustly targeted by a seemingly vindictive judge and sentenced to prison for poppin’ wheelies, the culture was riding with him throughout his hardships and obstacles. Then he came home and used social media only to once again have fans sour on him like it was 2015.

Still, the man can rap and comes through with some new visuals to the Vory featured “Middle Of It” in which Meek takes to the block and just dripping in ridiculous ice. No wonder them kids selling water was mad at him for having to split the $20 he gave them.

Back in Chicago fans of King Von still mourn his untimely death but the man was able to make a few visuals before his passing. “Wayne’s Story” is the latest posthumous clip from KV in which he tells the story of an innocent child turned killer. Such is life in the hood.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Beanie Sigel, Black Sinatra, Young Sleep & Baggz MaGee, French Montana featuring NBA YoungBoy, and more.

MEEK MILL FT. VORY – “MIDDLE OF IT”

KING VON – “WAYNE’S STORY”

BEANIE SIGEL, BLACK SINATRA, YOUNG SLEEP & BAGGZ MAGEE – “HUSTLE & PRAY”

FRENCH MONTANA FT. NBA YOUNGBOY – “SO REAL”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “TELL YOU LIKE THIS”

YOUNG MOOSE – “WHEN I MET HER”

DEZZY HOLLOW – “WON’T DO”

