Dr. Ian Smith joined us on The Morning Hustle to give us the latest updates surrounding the increase in coronavirus cases, and where things stand with the vaccine. He touches on how we can help alive people’s skepticism, as well as what he predicts 2021 will hopefully look like if things going according to plan. He shares some realistic predictions on the vaccine and how it will distribute across the country.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Dr. Ian Shares How We Can Get Past Vaccine Skepticism & Predicts What Christmas 2021 May Look Like was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On K97.5: