Free COVID Testing In Wake County, Park Locations, Sunday Hours

Wake County is providing six sites for free COVID-19 testing this week and into 2021, with several sites open on New Year’s Day and park locations offering Sunday hours.

There’s no cost, no appointment necessary, no insurance needed, and no ID required. Walk-ups are welcome.

The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday every week, including testing on the Friday, January 1 holiday:

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 29, Wake County will offer free testing at three City of Raleigh parks:

Testing at all park sites is as follows:

Tuesday, December 29 11:00AM – 4:00PM Wednesday & Thursday, December 30 & 31 8:30AM – 4:00PM Friday-Sunday, Jan 1-3 NO TESTING Monday, January 4 11:00AM – 4:00PM Tuesday – Saturday, January 5-9 8:30AM – 4:00PM Sunday, January 10 11:00AM – 4:00PM

For the latest testing times and locations, check wakegov.com/testing. Use the “< >” symbols to scroll through the days of the week.

How do we test? Several tents and lanes will be set up in each park and you’ll pull up in your car. We’ll hand you a short swab, and you’ll be asked to circle it around in the lower part of your nose several times. Then, you’ll put the swab in a vial and hand it back to us. It takes seconds.

How do I get my results? You’ll be given a card with information about how to go online or sign up for an email to get your results. Most results return within 24-48 hours.

Testing is highly recommended for:

People who have symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell

People who have been a “close contact” to someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 (a case) within the last 14 days

People with or without symptoms who are part of an outbreak response or contact investigation in high risk settings, such as nursing homes, congregate living facilities, correctional facilities, or persons experiencing homelessness

People without symptoms who believe they may be currently infected should consider getting tested (for instance, if in the past 2 weeks you were around many people who were not wearing face coverings and/or were not keeping a safe distance)

Testing is NOT recommended for people who had a positive viral COVID-19 test in the last 90 days and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19.

Also consider getting tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel. Reduce non-essential activities for a full 7 days after travel, even if your test is negative. If you don’t get tested, consider reducing non-essential activities for 10 days after travel.

You may have been exposed to COVID-19 on your travels. You and your travel companions (including children) may pose a risk to your family, friends, and community. Regardless of where you traveled or what you did during your trip, take these actions to protect others from getting COVID-19 for 14 days after travel:

Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who did not travel with you, particularly in crowded areas. It’s important to do this everywhere — both indoors and outdoors.

Wear a mask to keep your nose and mouth covered when you are in shared spaces outside of your home, including when using public transportation.

If there are people in the household who did not travel with you, wear a mask and ask everyone in the household to wear masks in shared spaces inside your home.

Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness.

Look for symptoms of COVID-19 and take your temperature if you feel sick. The CDC considers a person to have a fever if their temperature registers 100.4 or higher — meaning it would be almost 2 degrees above what’s considered an average “normal” temperature of 98.6 degrees.

