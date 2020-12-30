Diddy Helps Families In Miami Struggling To Pay Their Rent

With the holidays concluding, the new year around the corner, and the government continuing to try and figure out a stimulus package, Diddy decided to get out and do something for the people in Miami, who like most, are struggling due to the pandemic.

Just a few days after gifting his mother with a $1 million check and a brand new Bentley, Diddy is helping some deserving families in Miami who have been struggling to pay their rent during the pandemic.

According to reports from Page Six, Diddy’s Sean Combs Foundation is giving a grant to an organization that will help 175 households pay their rent throughout the current health crisis. On the same day Diddy announced the grant, he visited Miami’s Overtown neighborhood to gift community members with $50 Publix gift cards along with bags filled with essential hygiene products.

Diddy outside giving money out to the people in Miami pic.twitter.com/Mqr8ECPBqL — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) December 30, 2020

The project was a collaborative effort between Diddy’s nonprofit, Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success (T.E.E.S.), Michael Gardner and Headliner Market Group, and Miami Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

Footage from the event shows Diddy and his team taking to the streets while wearing face coverings and masks, handing out cash to the public. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the giveaway was strictly for Overtown residents and everyone who received card was required to provide proof of residency.

