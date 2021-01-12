Hip-Hop Spot: Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Tops Taylor Swift & Ice-T Provides Update On Dr. Dre [VIDEO]

Unlike most of the world, 2020 didn’t stop Lil Baby from having the biggest year of his young career.

On January 7, Neilsen Music/MRC Data revealed Lil Baby’s My Turn was 2020’s most popular album throughout all genres in the United States. Baby’s sophomore album was the most-streamed effort of the year with the collection of tracks, with 3.93 billion streams during 2020.

Headkrack fills you in on the entire Top 10 list, the latest Dr. Dre health update via Ice-T, and some great news for you Deadpool/Marvel fans out there!

