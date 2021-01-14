Marlon Wayans joins the show to discuss the current state of his career, coping with the loss of his mother, and his upcoming comedy tour. Despite what fans may think, Marlon shares that he feels like he hasn’t made it yet. He also shares the journey he’s taken to coping with the recent death of his mother.

Hear Marlon get very real about his emotions and what’s next for his comedy career.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Marlon Wayans Shares How Returning To The Stage Helped Him Cope With The Loss Of His Mother was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On K97.5: