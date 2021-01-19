Nelly Gives Ultimate Co-Sign Of Erica Banks’ ‘Buss It’ & The ‘Buss It Challenge’: ‘Keep Doin’ It!’

Erica Banks already has the first viral challenge of 2021 with the #BussItChallenge and has seen videos from Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Iggy Azalea, Monica and more. Built off Nelly‘s multi-platinum 2002 hit “Hot In Herre,” the Erica Banks single is climbing on YouTube, TikTok and more.

During an interview with the Zach Sang Show, the “Hot In Herre” originator Nelly gave his props to Erica and revealed he is getting a little coin from the record due to sampling.

“Yeah it’s dope, it’s dope man. Keep doing it!” Nelly said with a smile. “Obviously I had to clear the record but yo, keep doing it! Definitely. I see the numbers adding up for me, it’s awesome.”

Although the STL legend and Banks haven’t had a formal conversation about a remix or about going viral, Nelly did give her props for flipping “Hot In Herre” to a fire song.

“You can’t put nothing like that out without getting it cleared, you know what I’m saying? So when I heard the record, I said ‘This jammin, that’s hard.’ And I wanna make sure the sister get a chance to better her life. I wouldn’t hold any of that up so I’m glad its workin’ out for her and it’s giving her an opportunity. Obviously, I’m happy for me too as well but honestly, I’m really happy its working out for her.”

