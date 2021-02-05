Join The Durham County Vaccine Waitlist

CLOSE
While our appointment line is closed, we are still using our waitlist to fill vaccine slots that may become available. The call will appear as “Durham County Vaccines.” Join the waitlist here:

Durham County Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist

What the waitlist does:

Allows you to receive a call if an appointment at one of our existing vaccination sites becomes available before more dates are added or scheduling reopens. The call will come from “Durham County Vaccines.”

The waitlist does NOT:

Automatically register you for appointments at new sites. You will need to book these appointments separately.

Allow you to be first in line for vaccines when you become eligible. If you are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, you will be removed from the waitlist.

 

[caption id="attachment_3284385" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: PYMCA / Getty[/caption] Another day, another Tik Tok challenge to slay! Hunty, with the current state of the world, we have to do what we must to keep ourselves sane. Social media has definitely proven to a great source of entertainment with Tik Tok leading the way birthing challenge after challenge. There have already been three lit challenges this year and we are only two months into 2021. The #bussitchallenge, the #junebugchallenge, and now we have the #silhouettechallenge. The girls are showing up and showing out for these challenges. From sexy to funny AF and everything in between, content is being served and she is queen. And since content is queen, can we talk queen size for a second? As a curvy girl, I believe these challenges aren't complete until some curves are thrown into the mix. Why? Because what is a silhouette without curves? Representation and diversity among these challenges allows the ignoramuses of the world to view plus-size bodies as sexy. (You know...the people who act like curvy girls are cursed because they fail to meet society's standards). The same people who troll Lizzo and other curvy women who are bold and unapologetic about their bodies and anything else for that matter. Luckily, women with huge platforms like Lizzo, don't let negative comments dictate her life. The superstar dropped her own silhouette challenge and it's sexy as hell. Keep scrolling to see these other plus-size beauties showing off their shape.

 

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

