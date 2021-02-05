Join The Durham County Vaccine Waitlist

While our appointment line is closed, we are still using our waitlist to fill vaccine slots that may become available. The call will appear as “Durham County Vaccines.” Join the waitlist here:

Durham County Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist

What the waitlist does:

Allows you to receive a call if an appointment at one of our existing vaccination sites becomes available before more dates are added or scheduling reopens. The call will come from “Durham County Vaccines.”

The waitlist does NOT:

Automatically register you for appointments at new sites. You will need to book these appointments separately.

Allow you to be first in line for vaccines when you become eligible. If you are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, you will be removed from the waitlist.

