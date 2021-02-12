Did you know?
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend Special!
In a now viral Facebook post, they wrote:
“Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Give us a call (252) 459-4121 with their location and we’ll take care of the rest.”
“This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious accommodations, and this special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.
We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!”
Nash County Police Want To Know Where Your Ex-Valentine With Warrants Is! was originally published on foxync.com