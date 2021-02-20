CLOSE
Capture it! Stormwater Arts Contest For 8th-12th Graders

The Contest

Show us how you’d reduce stormwater pollution and protect waterways in Raleigh. Video and art entries will be selected based on messaging, creativity, and quality. Winners in each category will receive a $500 prize.

Submit your applicationEntries are due Feb. 26, 2021.

Key Messages

Entries should convey one of these key messages:

  • Why only rain goes down the storm drain;
  • Easy ways to prevent water pollution; and,
  • What people can do to capture and clean stormwater before it goes to a storm drain or stream.

Videos and Artwork

VIDEOS ARTWORK
Videos should be:

  • 60 seconds
  • MP4 or MOV format
  • No copyrighted music
 Get creative! Here are some ideas:

  • Do a poster or painting
  • Decorate a rain barrel
  • Make a sculpture
  • Create trash art

General Guidelines

Dos

  • Attend school in Raleigh (includes Raleigh extra territorial jurisdictions and the utility service area)
  • Content must be original

Don’ts

  • No identifiable brands
  • No inappropriate content

Get Inspired

Similar Art

The Carolina Madtom Sculpture – made from 800 pounds of trash from Walnut Creek and surrounding areas.

More details here.

 

 

 

Capture it! Stormwater Arts Contest For 8th-12th Graders

