Hip Hop Spot: Bobby Shmurda Release Date Set + 42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch Both Okay After Reported Shooting On Set [WATCH]

If you haven’t heard, the unofficial king of New York is coming home! Headkrack ​ has the details for the release date set for Bobby Shmurda, and it could be as soon as tomorrow! Plus an update regarding the 42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch shooting at music video & we send our condolences to rapper Daz Dillinger as it was reported he lost his mother over the weekend.

