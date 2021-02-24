Facebook Watch has celebrated the future of Black History Month and the future of Black Music all month and their latest episode highlights Texas in a unique way. Erykah Badu and Tobe Nwigwe are country cousins and the two decided to merge worlds for a full-on performance of an unreleased song, a conversation about family and Black identity, creativity and more.

“What I like about Tobe is that he is so family-oriented,” Badu says of Tobe. “You know, the whole family is involved. And as an artist, a creator, and a conceptualizer who really is very sensitive, I am impressed and honored to be part of his crew.”

She added, “As an artist, the reinventing of yourself has been the most important thing in my career. Being Black is a beautiful thing. I’m so very blessed and happy to have had this experience – the challenges, the growing, the self love that we have had to adopt, the series of healings after healings…”

Watch the full video below and check out Tobe’s nationally televised performance on Jimmy Kimmel tonight.

RELATED: Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s Inauguration Performance of “Wake Up Everybody” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Be Friends First: Erykah Badu Opens Up About Relationship With Andre 3000

RELATED: From The SWAT: Tobe Nwigwe Drops ‘Cincoriginals’ Project [STREAM]

Erykah Badu Shares The Stage With Tobe Nwigwe For Facebook Watch’s The Future of Black Music [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On K97.5: