This Site Will Let You Know When You Can Get The Vaccine

Vaccine Info From The CDC

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) / Centers for Disease Control

Tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines will help us get back in control of our lives and back to the people and places we love.

A free COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all who want it, but supplies will be limited at first. We want to make sure people are vaccinated as quickly and fairly as possible, starting with people who are more likely to get COVID-19 and those more likely to get dangerously sick from it.

Use this tool to find your vaccine group.

This survey will not collect any private health information. There is an option at the end to enter contact information if you would like to be notified when you are eligible for vaccination.

CLICK HERE

 

 

This Site Will Let You Know When You Can Get The Vaccine

