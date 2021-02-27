This Site Will Let You Know When You Can Get The Vaccine

Tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines will help us get back in control of our lives and back to the people and places we love.
A free COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all who want it, but supplies will be limited at first. We want to make sure people are vaccinated as quickly and fairly as possible, starting with people who are more likely to get COVID-19 and those more likely to get dangerously sick from it.
Use this tool to find your vaccine group.
This survey will not collect any private health information. There is an option at the end to enter contact information if you would like to be notified when you are eligible for vaccination.
Check out the 'Find My Vaccine Group' tool to determine which vaccine group you're in. The tool will walk you through a series of questions and you can sign up to notified when your group can get vaccinated.
Access the tool here: https://t.co/67fC8Ys7cl pic.twitter.com/RcxLjJAsTm
— NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) February 26, 2021
The 10 Best Golden Globes Dresses Of All Time
The 10 Best Golden Globes Dresses Of All Time
1. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE 48TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 1991Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. BEYONCE AT THE 64TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2007Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. LUPITA NYONG'O AT THE 71ST ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. JANELLE MONAE AT THE INSTYLE AND WARNER BROS GOLDEN GLOBES AFTER PARTY, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. LUPITA NYONG'O AT THE 71ST ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. REGINA KING AT THE 76TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 74TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. ISSA RAE AT THE 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE INSTYLE AND WARNER BROS GOLDEN GLOBES AFTER PARTY, 2018Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
This Site Will Let You Know When You Can Get The Vaccine was originally published on foxync.com