HER Story: Mary T. Washington

Mary T. Washington was 6 years old when her mother passed and her father was a carpenter. She managed to become the first African -American woman to be a CPA.

Join us, as we continue to celebrate women pioneers:

HER Story: Dr. Patricia Bath

Her Story: Madame C.J. Walker

HER Story: Jennifer King

HER Story: Cicely Tyson

HER Story-Marie Van Brittan Brown

HER Story – Annie Malone

