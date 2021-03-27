New Wake County Parks COVID Testing Locations

Wake County is expanding access to COVID-19 testing by partnering with Raleigh, Fuquay-Varina and Cary to launch three temporary testing locations beginning Monday, March 29.

Based in local parks, these convenient sites will make it easy for people who live in these communities to get tested. All sites are free, and residents do not need an appointment, insurance or ID. All sites will offer walk up testing for anyone who does not have a car.

Wake County will offer testing from Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 1, at the following parks:

WakeMed Soccer Park , 201 Soccer Park Drive, Cary

The hours for testing are:

Monday, March 29 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30, through Thursday, April 1 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to next week’s testing, Zebulon United Methodist Church will host a back-to-school testing event tomorrow, March 27, from noon – 2 p.m. with food distribution, community resources, mask giveaways and more. All students, faculty and families are invited to attend.

WakeMed Soccer Park will host a community testing event on Saturday, April 3, from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Along with COVID-19 testing, staff will be giving out community resources, masks, hand sanitizer and soccer balls to those who visit the drive-thru event.

For the latest testing times and to see all of our locations, check wakegov.com/testing. Use the “< >” symbols to scroll through the days of the week.

How do we test? Several tents and lanes will be set up in each park, and you’ll pull up to them in your car. Staff will hand you a short swab, and you’ll be asked to circle it around in the lower part of your nose several times. Then, you’ll put the swab in a vial and hand it back to us.

How do I get my results? You’ll be given a card with information about how to go online or sign up for an email to get your results. Most results return within 24 – 48 hours.

Testing is available for everyone and especially recommended for:

People who have symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell;

People who have been a “close contact” of someone confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 within the past 14 days;

People with or without symptoms who are part of an outbreak response or contact investigation in high-risk settings, such as nursing homes, congregate living facilities, correctional facilities or homeless communities; and

People without symptoms who believe they may be infected should consider getting tested. For example, in the past two weeks, you were around many people who weren’t wearing face coverings and/or weren’t keeping a safe distance.

Testing is not recommended for people who have already had a positive viral COVID-19 test in the past 90 days and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19.

