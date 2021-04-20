Get Your COVID-19 Shot!
Anyone 16 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina. (Please note: At this time, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.)
Click the online form below and everyone eligible will be taken immediately to our appointment scheduler where you can choose your time, location and vaccine brand. No more request list!
If you need help, call our 24-hour Vaccine Hotline.
Or call 919.250.1515
***IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT 2-DOSE VACCINES***
If you get your first shot with us, the state WILL send us your 2nd dose in the recommended timeframe. We encourage you to make an appointment for your 2nd shot while you’re here with us getting your first. If you could not schedule at that time, check the email or text reminder sent to you for the link to our 2nd dose appointment schedules. If you can’t find that link, call our Vaccine Hotline at 919-250-1515. Call takers are available seven days a week, 24 hours a day to schedule your 2nd shot. Shortest wait times are after 6 p.m. and before 8 a.m.
No More Waitlists To Get Vaccinated In Wake County! was originally published on foxync.com