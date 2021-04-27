Cordae ft. Q-Tip “More Life,” The Weeknd ft. Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears” & More

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

To many, Cordae is simply the rapping boyfriend of tennis star, Naomi Osaka, but heads in the know recognize that the kid’s lyrical prowess is hella impressive and it looks like it’s well enough to have gotten Q-Tip’s ear.

Linking up with the legendary Hip-Hop producer/rapper for his visuals to “More Life,” Cordae roams around his town spreading good vibes to his fans before hoping on the horn with Tip to get some life lessons from the OG.

On the R&B tip, The Weeknd links up with Ariana Grande to make some sweet music together in the animated clip to “Save Your Tears” where the Canadian crooner constructs Ariana like a Barbie doll.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Iaan Dior featuring Trippie Redd, Lion Babe, and more.

CORDAE FT. Q-TIP – “MORE LIFE”

THE WEEKND FT. ARIANA GRANDE – “SAVE YOUR TEARS”

IAAN DIOR FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “SHOTS IN THE DARK”

LION BABE – “FRIDA KAHLO”

JHENE AIKO – “TRYNA SMOKE”

TRAE THA TRUTH & MYSONNE – “SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN”

