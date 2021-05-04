Though COVID-19 cases seem to be lowering in the United States, other countries around the world are experiencing the opposite. Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in India, the United States is banned travel to the country. According to Yahoo News, on top of the surge of coronavirus cases, India is experiencing “a shortage of oxygen and other supplies are crippling the country’s hospitals.”

In other news, Kroger is testing out drone deliveries near Dayton, Ohio.

“Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin later this spring, and a second pilot is scheduled to launch this summer at a Ralphs store in California,” according to Kroger’s announcement.

Would you be interested in having your groceries delivered via a drone?

Hear these stories and more from Angie Ang in the Trending Topics.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Trending Topics: Kroger Will Begin Drone Deliveries In Ohio + U.S. Bans Travel To India As COVID Cases Spiral was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On K97.5: