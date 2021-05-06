Who’s Cappin?! Serena Williams’ New Look Has Social Media Confused

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams’ recent photos have social media very confused about her new look. While she’s promoting her Stuart Weitzman shoes, the legendary tennis player’s face is looking different from what most people know her to look like normally. Lore’l is calling cap on Serena’s friends for not telling her she overdid the edits on her face.

In the photos, The Morning Hustle describes her looking more light skin and more Asian. Even though most people on social media are subjected to using apps like FaceTune and brightening their photos, Serena overdid it.

Check out the photo below from The Jasmine Brand of Serena’s new look and tell us what you think.

